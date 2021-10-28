Odisha: Khordha District Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 412 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th October
New Positive Cases: 412
Of which 0-18 years: 63
In quarantine: 237
Local contacts: 175
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Bhadrak: 6
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Deogarh: 7
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Gajapati: 4
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 10
11. Jajpur: 11
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 3
14. Kendrapada: 10
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 189
17. Koraput: 2
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 14
20. Nayagarh: 4
21. Nuapada: 6
22. Puri: 11
23. Rayagada: 4
24. Sambalpur: 8
25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 44
New recoveries: 334
Cumulative tested: 21789353
Positive: 1040230
Recovered: 1027108
Active cases: 4747