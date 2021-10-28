Odisha: Khordha District Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 412 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th October

New Positive Cases: 412

Of which 0-18 years: 63

In quarantine: 237

Local contacts: 175

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Deogarh: 7

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Gajapati: 4

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 10

11. Jajpur: 11

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 189

17. Koraput: 2

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 14

20. Nayagarh: 4

21. Nuapada: 6

22. Puri: 11

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 8

25. Sundargarh: 7

26. State Pool: 44

New recoveries: 334

Cumulative tested: 21789353

Positive: 1040230

Recovered: 1027108

Active cases: 4747