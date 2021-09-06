Odisha: khordha District Reports 188 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 188 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 609 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 5th September

New Positive Cases: 609

Of which 0-18 years: 122

In quarantine: 354

Local contacts: 255

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 31

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 18

5. Balangir: 4

6. Cuttack: 113

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 8

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 31

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kendrapada: 13

15. Keonjhar: 8

16. Khurda: 188

17. Koraput: 6

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 21

20. Nawarangpur: 5

21. Nayagarh: 5

22. Puri: 20

23. Rayagada: 7

24. Sambalpur: 16

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 9

27. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 763

Cumulative tested: 18477132

Positive: 1012167

Recovered: 997063

Active cases: 6996