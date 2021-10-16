Odisha: Khordha District Reports 186 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 186 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 358 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th October

New Positive Cases: 358

Of which 0-18 years: 47

In quarantine: 209

Local contacts: 149

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 15

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Gajapati: 7

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 11

13. Kendrapada: 13

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 186

16. Koraput: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 11

18. Nayagarh: 3

19. Puri: 9

20. Rayagada: 5

21. Sambalpur: 4

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 3

24. State Pool: 46

New recoveries: 535

Cumulative tested: 21006042

Positive: 1034634

Recovered: 1021180

Active cases: 5119