Odisha: Khordha District Reports 186 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 186 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 358 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th October
New Positive Cases: 358
Of which 0-18 years: 47
In quarantine: 209
Local contacts: 149
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 15
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 8
12. Jajpur: 11
13. Kendrapada: 13
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 186
16. Koraput: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 11
18. Nayagarh: 3
19. Puri: 9
20. Rayagada: 5
21. Sambalpur: 4
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 3
24. State Pool: 46
New recoveries: 535
Cumulative tested: 21006042
Positive: 1034634
Recovered: 1021180
Active cases: 5119