Odisha: Khordha District Reports 167 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 167 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 407 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd October

New Positive Cases: 407

Of which 0-18 years: 74

In quarantine: 238

Local contacts: 169

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Cuttack: 63

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Jagatsinghpur: 18

8. Jajpur: 17

9. Kalahandi: 3

10. Kendrapada: 10

11. Khurda: 167

12. Koraput: 3

13. Malkangiri: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 26

15. Nayagarh: 5

16. Puri: 19

17. Sambalpur: 11

18. Sundargarh: 2

19. State Pool: 39

New recoveries: 606

Cumulative tested: 20236945

Positive: 1028366

Recovered: 1015018

Active cases: 5075