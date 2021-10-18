Odisha: Khordha District Reports 149 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 149 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 340 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th October
New Positive Cases: 340
Of which 0-18 years: 50
In quarantine: 199
Local contacts: 141
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 43
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 10
11. Jajpur: 9
12. Kendrapada: 15
13. Khurda: 149
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 14
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Puri: 7
19. Rayagada: 4
20. Sambalpur: 12
21. Sundargarh: 2
22. State Pool: 36
New recoveries: 508
Cumulative tested: 21118450
Positive: 1035417
Recovered: 1022250
Active cases: 4824