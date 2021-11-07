Odisha: Khordha district reports 139 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 318 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th November

New Positive Cases: 318

Of which 0-18 years: 58

In quarantine: 186

Local contacts: 132

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 31

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 6

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 139

17. Koraput: 5

18. Malkangiri: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 4

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 9

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 21

24. Sundargarh: 10

25. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 425

Cumulative tested: 22411230

Positive: 1043469

Recovered: 1031850

Active cases: 3209