Odisha: Khordha district reports 138 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 138 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 276 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th November
New Positive Cases: 276
Of which 0-18 years: 55
In quarantine: 159
Local contacts: 117
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 15
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Balangir: 4
4. Cuttack: 17
5. Dhenkanal: 10
6. Gajapati: 8
7. Jagatsinghpur: 5
8. Jajpur: 10
9. Kalahandi: 2
10. Kendrapada: 6
11. Khurda: 138
12. Mayurbhanj: 2
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Nuapada: 4
15. Puri: 6
16. Sambalpur: 7
17. Sonepur: 1
18. Sundargarh: 5
19. State Pool: 31
New recoveries: 347
Cumulative tested: 22471004
Positive: 1043745
Recovered: 1032197
Active cases: 3134