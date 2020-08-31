Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 86 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 1,919

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 86 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 1,919.

Odisha reports 2602 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 103536. 1561 from quarantine centres & 1041 are local contacts . COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha. Toll climbs to 492.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 103

3. Bargarh: 82

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 42

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 236

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 190

12. Jagatsinghpur: 82

13. Jajpur: 103

14. Jharsuguda: 85

15. Kalahandi: 63

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 128

18. Keonjhar: 86

19. Khurda: 616

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 80

22. Mayurbhanj: 72

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 91

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 46

27. Rayagada: 54

28. Sambalpur: 78

29. Sonepur: 21

30. Sundargarh: 19

New Recoveries: 2519

Cumulative Tested: 1789433

Positive: 103536

Recovered: 73233

Active Cases: 29758

