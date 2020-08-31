Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 86 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 1,919

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 86 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 1,919.
Odisha reports 2602 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 103536. 1561 from quarantine centres & 1041 are local contacts . COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha. Toll climbs to 492.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 103
3. Bargarh: 82
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 42
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 236
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 190
12. Jagatsinghpur: 82
13. Jajpur: 103
14. Jharsuguda: 85
15. Kalahandi: 63
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 128
18. Keonjhar: 86
19. Khurda: 616
20. Koraput: 127
21. Malkangiri: 80
22. Mayurbhanj: 72
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 91
25. Nuapada: 16
26. Puri: 46
27. Rayagada: 54
28. Sambalpur: 78
29. Sonepur: 21
30. Sundargarh: 19
New Recoveries: 2519
Cumulative Tested: 1789433
Positive: 103536
Recovered: 73233
Active Cases: 29758