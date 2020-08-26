Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 74 new Covid19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 1,593

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 74 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 1,593.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3371 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 87602. 2053 from quarantine centres & 1318 are local contacts . Khordha worst-hit with 547 fresh cases followed by another high spike of 357 infections in Cuttack. 9 other districts register 100-plus cases.

13 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. 3 each from Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts, 2 each from Cuttack and Ganjam districts, 1 each from Keonjhar, Khordha and Puri districts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 63

2. Balasore: 98

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 114

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 357

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 41

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 95

13. Jajpur: 173

14. Jharsuguda: 93

15. Kalahandi: 28

16. Kandhamal: 41

17. Kendrapada: 76

18. Keonjhar: 74

19. Khurda: 547

20. Koraput: 91

21. Malkangiri: 134

22. Mayurbhanj: 92

23. Nawarangpur: 65

24. Nayagarh: 171

25. Nuapada: 15

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 146

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 3

30. Sundargarh: 154

New Recoveries: 2546

Cumulative Tested: 14,85,167

Positive: 87602

Recovered: 59470

Active Cases: 27638

Related

comments