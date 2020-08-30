Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 68 new COVID19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 68 new COVID19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, Total number reaches 1,833 in the District.
It should be noted that COVID19 tally breaches 1 lakh-mark in Odisha with 3014 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number reaches 1,00,934 in the state. Highest number of 684 cases reported from Khurda district. COVID19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha. Toll climbs to 482.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 138
3. Bargarh: 124
4. Bhadrak: 40
5. Balangir: 35
6. Cuttack: 337
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 49
9. Gajapati: 9
10. Ganjam: 216
11. Jagatsinghpur: 66
12. Jajpur: 38
13. Jharsuguda: 45
14. Kalahandi: 40
15. Kandhamal: 60
16. Kendrapada: 44
17. Keonjhar: 68
18. Khurda: 684
19. Koraput: 120
20. Malkangiri: 49
21. Mayurbhanj: 292
22. Nawarangpur: 38
23. Nayagarh: 29
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 118
26. Rayagada: 104
27. Sambalpur: 102
28. Sonepur: 44
29. Sundargarh: 91
New Recoveries: 2888
Cumulative Tested: 1731556
Positive: 100934
Recovered: 70714
Active Cases: 29685