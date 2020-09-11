Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 60 new COVID19 positive cases Today; Total cases 2,711

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 60 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Total cases 2,711 .
It Should be noted that 3996 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2359 from quarantine centres & 1637 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 143117. Khordha reports maximum 606 COVID19 cases.
COVID19 death toll in Odisha breaches 600 mark. With 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 602.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 138
2. Balasore: 209
3. Bargarh: 97
4. Bhadrak: 112
5. Balangir: 124
6. Boudh: 39
7. Cuttack: 354
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 87
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 89
12. Jagatsinghpur: 122
13. Jajpur: 119
14. Jharsuguda: 79
15. Kalahandi: 58
16. Kandhamal: 47
17. Kendrapada: 130
18. Keonjhar: 60
19. Khurda: 606
20. Koraput: 93
21. Malkangiri: 47
22. Mayurbhanj: 160
23. Nawarangpur: 151
24. Nayagarh: 77
25. Nuapada: 103
26. Puri: 279
27. Rayagada: 105
28. Sambalpur: 91
29. Sonepur: 91
30. Sundargarh: 88
31. State Pool: 206
New Recovery: 2706
Cumulative Tested: 2323641
Positive: 143117
Recovered: 108001
Active Case: 34458