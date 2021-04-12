Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 53 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 53 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 1741 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh reports maximum 268 cases .
– In quarantine: 1015
– Local contacts: 726
New Positive Cases: 1741
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 43
2. Balasore: 158
3. Bargarh: 97
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 93
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 58
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 9
12. Jagatsinghpur: 9
13. Jajpur: 38
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 114
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Keonjhar: 53
19. Khurda: 204
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 39
23. Nawarangpur: 80
24. Nayagarh: 7
25. Nuapada: 96
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 35
28. Sambalpur: 121
29. Sonepur: 13
30. Sundargarh: 268
31. State Pool: 46
New recoveries: 459
Cumulative tested: 9400456
Positive: 351302
Recovered: 340062
Active cases: 9259