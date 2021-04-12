Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 53 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 53 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 1741 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh reports maximum 268 cases .

– In quarantine: 1015

– Local contacts: 726

New Positive Cases: 1741

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 43

2. Balasore: 158

3. Bargarh: 97

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 93

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 58

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 14

11. Ganjam: 9

12. Jagatsinghpur: 9

13. Jajpur: 38

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 114

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 2

18. Keonjhar: 53

19. Khurda: 204

20. Koraput: 9

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 39

23. Nawarangpur: 80

24. Nayagarh: 7

25. Nuapada: 96

26. Puri: 54

27. Rayagada: 35

28. Sambalpur: 121

29. Sonepur: 13

30. Sundargarh: 268

31. State Pool: 46

New recoveries: 459

Cumulative tested: 9400456

Positive: 351302

Recovered: 340062

Active cases: 9259