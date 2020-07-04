Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 5 new COVID19 positive cases today, total tally 157

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 5 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 157.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 495 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 8601. 355 from quarantine centres & 140 locals contacts . COVID19 death toll rises to 34 in Odisha as Ganjam reports 3 more deaths while 2 persons succumb to the disease in Khurda.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Ganjam: 216

9. Jagatsinghpur: 12

10. Jajpur: 1

11. Jharsuguda: 8

12. Kandhamal: 8

13. Kendrapada: 11

14. Keonjhar: 5

15. Khordha: 50

16. Koraput: 5

17. Malkangiri: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 28

19. Nawarangapur: 11

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 18

22. Sambalpur: 6

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundergarh: 36

New Recoveries: 203

Cumulative Tested: 287090

Positive: 8601

Recovered: 5705

Active Cases: 2853

