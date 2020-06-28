Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 25 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 25 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours, total cases in the district 132.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours. 234 from quarantine centres & 30 local contacts. Total cases surge to 6614.

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha: 15

2. Jharsuguda: 18

3. Koraput: 1

4. Jajpur: 41

5. Keonjhar: 25

6. Malkangiri: 2

7. Bhadrak: 1

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Bargarh: 18

10. Nuapada: 1

11. Balasore: 12

12. Cuttack: 12

13. Angul: 4

14. Jagatsinghpur: 4

15. Ganjam: 76

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Gajapati: 1

18. Puri: 7

19. Sundargarh: 4

20. Kalahandi: 1

21. Sambalpur: 1

22. Bolangir: 2

23. Mayurbhanj: 15

New recoveries: 184

Cumulative tested: 255809

Positive: 6614

Recovered: 4606

Active Cases: 1980

