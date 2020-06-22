Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, tally at 100

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, tally at 100.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 143 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. 137 from quarantine centre & 6 local contacts. Total confirmed cases in the state now stand at 5303 including 1562 active cases, 3720 people recovered & 14 deaths.
New positive Cases: 143
In quarantine: 137
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases
1. Khordha : 16
2. Nayagarh: 13
3. Balasore: 13
4. Cuttack: 20
5. Jagatsinghpur: 1
6. Angul: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Bhadrak: 4
9. Kalahandi: 6
10. Keonjhar: 2
11. Ganjam: 32
12. Sundargarh: 12
13. Kendrapada: 10
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Bargarh: 1
16. Bolangir: 1
17. Sambalpur: 5
18.NDRF Personnel: 2
(Returned from Amphan duty WB)
New recoveries: 186
Cumulative tested: 227860
Positive: 5303
Recovered: 3720
Active Cases: 1562