Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, tally at 100

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, tally at 100.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 143 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. 137 from quarantine centre & 6 local contacts. Total confirmed cases in the state now stand at 5303 including 1562 active cases, 3720 people recovered & 14 deaths.

New positive Cases: 143

In quarantine: 137

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha : 16

2. Nayagarh: 13

3. Balasore: 13

4. Cuttack: 20

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Angul: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Bhadrak: 4

9. Kalahandi: 6

10. Keonjhar: 2

11. Ganjam: 32

12. Sundargarh: 12

13. Kendrapada: 10

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Bargarh: 1

16. Bolangir: 1

17. Sambalpur: 5

18.NDRF Personnel: 2

(Returned from Amphan duty WB)

New recoveries: 186

Cumulative tested: 227860

Positive: 5303

Recovered: 3720

Active Cases: 1562

