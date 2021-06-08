Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 130 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 130 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 5896 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. State’s total caseload stands at 8,25,110.

Covid-19 Report For 7th June

New Positive Cases: 5896

In quarantine: 3332

Local contacts: 2564

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 385

2. Balasore: 373

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 370

5. Balangir: 77

6. Boudh: 73

7. Cuttack: 349

8. Deogarh: 22

9. Dhenkanal: 306

10. Gajapati: 44

11. Ganjam: 35

12. Jagatsinghpur: 232

13. Jajpur: 413

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 53

16. Kandhamal: 65

17. Kendrapada: 235

18. Keonjhar: 130

19. Khurda: 853

20. Koraput: 129

21. Malkangiri: 116

22. Mayurbhanj: 261

23. Nawarangpur: 174

24. Nayagarh: 177

25. Nuapada: 37

26. Puri: 241

27. Rayagada: 166

28. Sambalpur: 92

29. Sonepur: 77

30. Sundargarh: 113

31. State Pool: 145

New recoveries: 8429

Cumulative tested: 12319190

Positive: 825110

Recovered: 747805

Active cases: 74172