Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 128 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 128 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3144 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. 1823 quarantine cases & 1321 local contact cases . Total caseload rises to 3,64,594.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 49
2. Balasore: 28
3. Bargarh: 156
4. Bhadrak: 51
5. Balangir: 92
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 140
8. Deogarh: 21
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 67
11. Ganjam: 44
12. Jagatsinghpur: 18
13. Jajpur: 76
14. Jharsuguda: 119
15. Kalahandi: 53
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 15
18. Keonjhar: 128
19. Khurda: 497
20. Koraput: 18
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 68
23. Nawarangpur: 96
24. Nayagarh: 29
25. Nuapada: 395
26. Puri: 129
27. Rayagada: 44
28. Sambalpur: 149
29. Sonepur: 4
30. Sundargarh: 523
31. State Pool: 110
New recovery: 952
Cumulative tested: 9565427
Positive: 364594
Recovered: 343522
Active cases: 19077