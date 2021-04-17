Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 128 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 128 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3144 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. 1823 quarantine cases & 1321 local contact cases . Total caseload rises to 3,64,594.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 49

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bargarh: 156

4. Bhadrak: 51

5. Balangir: 92

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 140

8. Deogarh: 21

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 67

11. Ganjam: 44

12. Jagatsinghpur: 18

13. Jajpur: 76

14. Jharsuguda: 119

15. Kalahandi: 53

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 128

19. Khurda: 497

20. Koraput: 18

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 68

23. Nawarangpur: 96

24. Nayagarh: 29

25. Nuapada: 395

26. Puri: 129

27. Rayagada: 44

28. Sambalpur: 149

29. Sonepur: 4

30. Sundargarh: 523

31. State Pool: 110

New recovery: 952

Cumulative tested: 9565427

Positive: 364594

Recovered: 343522

Active cases: 19077