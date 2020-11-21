Odisha: Keonjhar District records 53 new Covid-19 positives cases Today; Tally mounts to 7,253

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District records 53 new Covid-19 positives cases Today; Tally mounts to 7,253. It should be noted that Odisha reports 778 fresh COVID19 cases; 446 are quarantine cases & 332 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,13,323. 17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,625.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 68

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 29

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 54

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 12

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 40

13. Jajpur: 21

14. Jharsuguda: 30

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 36

18. Keonjhar: 53

19. Khurda: 61

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 58

23. Nawarangpur: 10

24. Nayagarh: 4

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 20

27. Rayagada: 4

28. Sambalpur: 40

29. Sonepur: 2

30. Sundargarh: 64

31. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 1101

Cumulative tested: 5518644

Positive: 313323

Recovered: 303897

Active cases: 7748

