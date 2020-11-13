Odisha: Keonjhar District records 35 new COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 6,960

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District records 35 new COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 6,960. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1018 fresh COVID19 cases; 585 are quarantine cases & 433 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,07,004. Odisha Registers 12 New Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 65
2. Balasore: 24
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 67
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 73
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 20
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 13
12. Jagatsinghpur: 51
13. Jajpur: 39
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 43
16. Kandhamal: 19
17. Kendrapada: 38
18. Keonjhar: 35
19. Khurda: 83
20. Koraput: 12
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 86
23. Nawarangpur: 17
24. Nayagarh: 10
25. Nuapada: 41
26. Puri: 38
27. Sambalpur: 46
28. Sonepur: 8
29. Sundargarh: 94
30. State Pool: 17
New Recoveries: 1264
Cumulative Tested: 5171184
Positive: 307004
Recovered: 293741
Active Cases: 11715