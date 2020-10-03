Odisha: Kendrapada District reports new 115 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 5,397

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports new 115 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 5,397 in the district. Odisha reports new 3053 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1804 quarantine cases & 1249 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 2,29,387. Khordha records highest 561 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (256) and Mayurbhanj (153). 17 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 892.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 64
2. Balasore: 85
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 70
5. Balangir: 95
6. Boudh: 28
7. Cuttack: 256
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 51
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 52
12. Jagatsinghpur: 72
13. Jajpur: 110
14. Jharsuguda: 146
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 32
17. Kendrapada: 115
18. Keonjhar: 133
19. Khurda: 561
20. Koraput: 44
21. Malkangiri: 62
22. Mayurbhanj: 153
23. Nawarangpur: 14
24. Nayagarh: 67
25. Nuapada: 56
26. Puri: 127
27. Rayagada: 36
28. Sambalpur: 123
29. Sonepur: 83
30. Sundargarh: 98
31. State Pool: 147
New Recovery: 4048
Cumulative Tested: 3395265
Positive: 229387
Recovered: 194128
Active Cases: 34314