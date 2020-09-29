Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 94 new Coronavirus cases; total tally surges to 4,933

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 94 new Coronavirus cases; total tally surges to 4,933 in the District.
3067 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 1809 from quarantine centres & 1258 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,15,676. Covid19 death toll touches 828 in Odisha after 15 more patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 129
2. Balasore: 146
3. Bargarh: 69
4. Bhadrak: 59
5. Balangir: 78
6. Boudh: 45
7. Cuttack: 230
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 91
10. Gajapati: 21
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 60
14. Jharsuguda: 96
15. Kalahandi: 54
16. Kandhamal: 81
17. Kendrapada: 94
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 555
20. Koraput: 55
21. Malkangiri: 24
22. Mayurbhanj: 143
23. Nawarangpur: 58
24. Nayagarh: 68
25. Nuapada: 85
26. Puri: 178
27. Rayagada: 41
28. Sambalpur: 98
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 62
31. State Pool: 211
New Recoveries: 4014
Cumulative Tested: 3200852
Positive: 215676
Recovered: 177585
Active Cases: 37210