Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 94 new Coronavirus cases; total tally surges to 4,933

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 94 new Coronavirus cases; total tally surges to 4,933 in the District.

3067 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 1809 from quarantine centres & 1258 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,15,676. Covid19 death toll touches 828 in Odisha after 15 more patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 129

2. Balasore: 146

3. Bargarh: 69

4. Bhadrak: 59

5. Balangir: 78

6. Boudh: 45

7. Cuttack: 230

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 91

10. Gajapati: 21

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 96

15. Kalahandi: 54

16. Kandhamal: 81

17. Kendrapada: 94

18. Keonjhar: 81

19. Khurda: 555

20. Koraput: 55

21. Malkangiri: 24

22. Mayurbhanj: 143

23. Nawarangpur: 58

24. Nayagarh: 68

25. Nuapada: 85

26. Puri: 178

27. Rayagada: 41

28. Sambalpur: 98

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 62

31. State Pool: 211

New Recoveries: 4014

Cumulative Tested: 3200852

Positive: 215676

Recovered: 177585

Active Cases: 37210

