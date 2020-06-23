Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 7 new #COVID19 Positive cases today; tally at 220

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District Reports 7 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 220.
It should be noted that Odisha Reports 167 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 5470.150 cases from quarantine centres , 17 – Local contact cases.
New positive Cases: 167
In quarantine: 150
Local contacts: 17
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases
1. Rayagada: 5
2. Jajpur: 5
3. Khordha: 8
4. Nayagarh: 2
5. Balasore: 13
6. Jagatsinghpur: 19
7. Cuttack: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 9
9. Bargarh: 1
10. Ganjam: 30
11. Gajapati: 41
12. Puri: 1
13. Sundargarh: 4
14. Bolangir: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 14
16. Koraput: 1
17. Jharsuguda: 3
18. Kendrapada: 7
New recoveries: 143
Cumulative tested: 231356
Positive: 5470
Recovered: 3863
Active Cases: 1583