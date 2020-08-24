Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 56 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, total tally 1,212

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 56 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, total tally in the District reached at 1,212.

It should be noted that 2949 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 1826 from quarantine centres & 1123 are local contacts .Cuttack reports highest 589 cases followed by Khurda (474), Jajpur (215), Koraput (181) & Ganjam (179). Total 419 Covid deaths in Odisha with 10 deaths in 24-hrs. 179 Covid deaths in Ganjam & 54 deaths in Khurda district. Case fatality rate 1.85% in the country & 0.51% in State.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 88

3. Bargarh: 62

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 57

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 589

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 13

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 179

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 215

14. Jharsuguda: 20

15. Kalahandi: 30

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 56

18. Keonjhar: 30

19. Khurda: 474

20. Koraput: 181

21. Malkangiri: 78

22. Mayurbhanj: 156

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 93

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 86

27. Rayagada: 143

28. Sambalpur: 104

29. Sonepur: 26

30. Sundargarh: 81

New Recoveries: 2129

Cumulative Tested: 1363620

Positive: 81479

Recovered: 54405

Active Cases: 26602

