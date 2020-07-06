Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 5 new COVID19 cases today

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 5 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.Total tally in the district reached at 274.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 245 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; state tally reaches 9526. Of the total 456 Covid 19 cases, 147 are local contacts while 309 cases were reported from quarantine centres.
New Positive Cases: 456
In Quarantine: 309
Local Contacts: 147
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 33
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Bolangir: 6
6. Cuttack: 13
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 166
10. Jagatsingpur: 23
11. Jajpur: 57
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 3
14. Kendrapada: 5
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khordha: 21
17. Koraput: 10
18. Mayurbhanj: 8
19. Nawarangapur: 24
20. Nayagarh: 4
21. Puri: 3
22. Rayagada: 13
23. Sambalpur: 15
24. Sundergarh: 20
New Recoveries: 290
Cumulative Tested: 297234
Positive: 9526
Recovered: 6224
Active Cases: 3254