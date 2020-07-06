Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 5 new COVID19 cases today

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 5 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.Total tally in the district reached at 274.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 245 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; state tally reaches 9526. Of the total 456 Covid 19 cases, 147 are local contacts while 309 cases were reported from quarantine centres.

New Positive Cases: 456

In Quarantine: 309

Local Contacts: 147

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Bolangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 13

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 166

10. Jagatsingpur: 23

11. Jajpur: 57

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 3

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khordha: 21

17. Koraput: 10

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nawarangapur: 24

20. Nayagarh: 4

21. Puri: 3

22. Rayagada: 13

23. Sambalpur: 15

24. Sundergarh: 20

New Recoveries: 290

Cumulative Tested: 297234

Positive: 9526

Recovered: 6224

Active Cases: 3254

