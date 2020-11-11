Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 48 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 8,195

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 48 fresh COVID19 cases;Tally mounts to 8,195.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1220 fresh COVID19 cases; 703 are quarantine cases & 517 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,05,000.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 58
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 60
4. Bhadrak: 28
5. Balangir: 33
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 96
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 26
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 59
13. Jajpur: 26
14. Jharsuguda: 32
15. Kalahandi: 59
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 48
18. Keonjhar: 48
19. Khurda: 134
20. Koraput: 21
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 46
23. Nawarangpur: 14
24. Nayagarh: 20
25. Nuapada: 66
26. Puri: 60
27. Rayagada: 5
28. Sambalpur: 40
29. Sonepur: 13
30. Sundargarh: 119
31. State Pool: 21
New recoveries: 1448
Cumulative tested: 5077119
Positive: 305000
Recovered: 291137
Active cases: 12341