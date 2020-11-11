Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 48 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 8,195

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 48 fresh COVID19 cases;Tally mounts to 8,195.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1220 fresh COVID19 cases; 703 are quarantine cases & 517 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,05,000.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 60

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 96

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 26

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 59

13. Jajpur: 26

14. Jharsuguda: 32

15. Kalahandi: 59

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 48

18. Keonjhar: 48

19. Khurda: 134

20. Koraput: 21

21. Malkangiri: 19

22. Mayurbhanj: 46

23. Nawarangpur: 14

24. Nayagarh: 20

25. Nuapada: 66

26. Puri: 60

27. Rayagada: 5

28. Sambalpur: 40

29. Sonepur: 13

30. Sundargarh: 119

31. State Pool: 21

New recoveries: 1448

Cumulative tested: 5077119

Positive: 305000

Recovered: 291137

Active cases: 12341

