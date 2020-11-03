Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 43 new Covid-19 positive Cases Today

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 43 new Covid-19 positive Cases Today.

1201 fresh cases detected in last 24 hours; 697 from quarantine centres & 504 are local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,94,415. COVID19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1352.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 49

2. Balasore: 48

3. Bargarh: 58

4. Bhadrak: 27

5. Balangir: 52

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 69

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 14

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 61

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 28

14. Jharsuguda: 35

15. Kalahandi: 26

16. Kandhamal: 9

17. Kendrapada: 43

18. Keonjhar: 32

19. Khurda: 132

20. Koraput: 28

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 73

23. Nawarangpur: 24

24. Nayagarh: 14

25. Nuapada: 57

26. Puri: 43

27. Rayagada: 15

28. Sambalpur: 31

29. Sonepur: 24

30. Sundargarh: 67

31. State Pool: 24

New recoveries: 1527

Cumulative tested: 4687272

Positive: 294415

Recovered: 279091

Active cases: 13919

