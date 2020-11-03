Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 43 new Covid-19 positive Cases Today

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 43 new Covid-19 positive Cases Today.
1201 fresh cases detected in last 24 hours; 697 from quarantine centres & 504 are local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,94,415. COVID19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1352.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 49
2. Balasore: 48
3. Bargarh: 58
4. Bhadrak: 27
5. Balangir: 52
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 69
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 14
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 61
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 28
14. Jharsuguda: 35
15. Kalahandi: 26
16. Kandhamal: 9
17. Kendrapada: 43
18. Keonjhar: 32
19. Khurda: 132
20. Koraput: 28
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 73
23. Nawarangpur: 24
24. Nayagarh: 14
25. Nuapada: 57
26. Puri: 43
27. Rayagada: 15
28. Sambalpur: 31
29. Sonepur: 24
30. Sundargarh: 67
31. State Pool: 24
New recoveries: 1527
Cumulative tested: 4687272
Positive: 294415
Recovered: 279091
Active cases: 13919