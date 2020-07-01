Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 4 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 251

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 4 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 251.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 251 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 7316. Number of cases detected from quarantine centres is 208 while 43 are local contact cases. Ganjam district reports the highest number of 102 cases followed by Cuttack with 32 cases. Odisha reports another #Covid19 death. As per State Health dept, a 52-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district passed away due to terminal cancer of the lungs with brain metastasis.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bolangir: 4

5. Cuttack: 32

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Gajapati: 6

8. Ganjam: 102

9. Jharsuguda: 5

10. Kendrapada: 4

11. Khordha: 26

12. Malkangiri: 10

13. Mayurbhanj: 5

14. Nayagarh: 14

15. Puri: 12

16. Sambalpur: 2

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 7

19. Jajpur:1

20. NDRF: 01

(Returned from Amphan duty)

New recoveries: 243

Cumulative tested: 270678

Positive: 7316

Recovered: 5189

Active Cases: 2094

Related

comments