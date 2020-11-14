Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 36 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 8,313 in the district

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 36 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 8,313 in the district. It should be noted that Odisha reports 902 fresh COVID19 cases; 523 are quarantine cases & 379 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,07,906. COVID19 claims 15 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,510.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 50
2. Balasore: 39
3. Bargarh: 37
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 26
7. Cuttack: 70
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 17
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 25
14. Jharsuguda: 23
15. Kalahandi: 16
16. Kandhamal: 6
17. Kendrapada: 36
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 68
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 5
22. Mayurbhanj: 88
23. Nawarangpur: 15
24. Nayagarh: 19
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 20
27. Rayagada: 6
28. Sambalpur: 43
29. Sonepur: 7
30. Sundargarh: 85
31. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 1504
Cumulative tested: 5219014
Positive: 307906
Recovered: 295245
Active cases: 11098