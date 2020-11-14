Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 36 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 8,313 in the district

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 36 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 8,313 in the district. It should be noted that Odisha reports 902 fresh COVID19 cases; 523 are quarantine cases & 379 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,07,906. COVID19 claims 15 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,510.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 39

3. Bargarh: 37

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 26

7. Cuttack: 70

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 17

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 25

14. Jharsuguda: 23

15. Kalahandi: 16

16. Kandhamal: 6

17. Kendrapada: 36

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 68

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 5

22. Mayurbhanj: 88

23. Nawarangpur: 15

24. Nayagarh: 19

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 20

27. Rayagada: 6

28. Sambalpur: 43

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 85

31. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 1504

Cumulative tested: 5219014

Positive: 307906

Recovered: 295245

Active cases: 11098

