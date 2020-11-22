Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 33fresh COVID19 cases Today, Tally mounts to 8,570

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 33 fresh COVID19 cases Today, Tally mounts to 8,570. It should be noted that Odisha reports 638 fresh COVID19 cases; 373 are quarantine cases & 265 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,13,961. 15 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,640.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 40

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 23

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 39

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 50

12. Jajpur: 29

13. Jharsuguda: 23

14. Kalahandi: 21

15. Kandhamal: 3

16. Kendrapada: 33

17. Keonjhar: 31

18. Khurda: 70

19. Koraput: 9

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 65

22. Nawarangpur: 13

23. Nayagarh: 5

24. Nuapada: 4

25. Puri: 9

26. Rayagada: 1

27. Sambalpur: 23

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 46

30. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 1011

Cumulative tested: 5563926

Positive: 313961

Recovered: 304908

Active cases: 7360

