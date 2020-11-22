Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 33fresh COVID19 cases Today, Tally mounts to 8,570

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 33 fresh COVID19 cases Today, Tally mounts to 8,570. It should be noted that Odisha reports 638 fresh COVID19 cases; 373 are quarantine cases & 265 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,13,961. 15 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,640.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 40
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 23
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 39
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 50
12. Jajpur: 29
13. Jharsuguda: 23
14. Kalahandi: 21
15. Kandhamal: 3
16. Kendrapada: 33
17. Keonjhar: 31
18. Khurda: 70
19. Koraput: 9
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 65
22. Nawarangpur: 13
23. Nayagarh: 5
24. Nuapada: 4
25. Puri: 9
26. Rayagada: 1
27. Sambalpur: 23
28. Sonepur: 1
29. Sundargarh: 46
30. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 1011
Cumulative tested: 5563926
Positive: 313961
Recovered: 304908
Active cases: 7360