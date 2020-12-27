Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 31 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 31 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 303 fresh COVID19 infections; 172 quarantine cases & 131 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,28,504.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 18

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 16

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 16

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kendrapada: 31

16. Keonjhar: 23

17. Khurda: 31

18. Koraput: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 17

20. Nawarangpur: 6

21. Nayagarh: 6

22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 1

24. Sambalpur: 22

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 30

27. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 371

Cumulative tested: 6827177

Positive: 328504

Recovered: 323749

Active cases: 2841

Related

comments