Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 31 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 31 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 303 fresh COVID19 infections; 172 quarantine cases & 131 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,28,504.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 16
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 16
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kendrapada: 31
16. Keonjhar: 23
17. Khurda: 31
18. Koraput: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nawarangpur: 6
21. Nayagarh: 6
22. Nuapada: 11
23. Puri: 1
24. Sambalpur: 22
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 30
27. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 371
Cumulative tested: 6827177
Positive: 328504
Recovered: 323749
Active cases: 2841