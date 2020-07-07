Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 3 Covid19 cases today, Total cases 277

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 3 Covid19 cases today, Total cases in the district reached at 277.

It should be noted that Odisha reports the highest single-day spike of 561 Covid19 cases today. Total cases 10097. 403 cases detected from quarantine centres while 168 are local contacts. Ganjam reports the highest of 273 Covid19 cases today followed by Gajapati with 56 & Sundergarh 51 cases. Six more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; while 4 patients succumb to the virus, 2 others die of other health complications. COVID19 death toll rises to 42.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 29

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 56

8. Ganjam: 273

9. Jagatsingpur: 17

10. Jajpur: 16

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 7

14. Khordha: 37

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16.Nawarangapur: 7

17.Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 4

19. Rayagada: 10

20. Sambalpur: 6

21. Sundergarh: 51

New Recoveries: 262

Cumulative Tested: 302780

Positive: 10097

Recovered: 6486

Active Cases: 3557

