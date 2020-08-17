Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 27 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total cases rise to 888

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 27 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total cases rise to 888 in the district.
Tests done in Odisha in a day above 50000 but the number of positive cases have fallen to 2244. 2,244 more test positive for COVID19 in Odisha, total cases rise to 62,294. 1390 from quarantine centres & 854 local contacts. Over 100 cases in 8 districts; Khurda reports highest 311 cases followed by Ganjam (243) & Cuttack (194). Odisha reports 10 more COVID19 deaths- 4 from Khurda, 1 each from Sundergarh, Puri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Cuttack & Bargarh .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 142
3. Bargarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 104
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 49
7. Cuttack: 194
8. Dhenkanal: 18
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 243
11. Jagatsinghpur: 16
12. Jajpur: 98
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 67
15. Kandhamal: 121
16. Kendrapada: 27
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 311
19. Koraput: 94
20. Malkangiri: 98
21. Mayurbhanj: 91
22. Nawarangpur: 21
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 9
25. Puri: 68
26. Rayagada: 160
27. Sambalpur: 35
28. Sonepur: 11
29. Sundargarh: 136
New Recoveries: 1550
Cumulative Tested: 958929
Positive: 62294
Recovered: 42276
Active Cases: 19612