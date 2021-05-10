Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 243 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 243 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10031 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 1329 fresh infections, followed by Sundargarh (824) and Cuttack (720).

Covid-19 Report For 9th May

New Positive Cases: 10031

In quarantine: 6623

Local contacts: 3408

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 456

2. Balasore: 230

3. Bargarh: 450

4. Bhadrak: 248

5. Balangir: 274

6. Boudh: 183

7. Cuttack: 720

8. Deogarh: 118

9. Dhenkanal: 244

10. Gajapati: 89

11. Ganjam: 209

12. Jagatsinghpur: 115

13. Jajpur: 328

14. Jharsuguda: 418

15. Kalahandi: 433

16. Kandhamal: 75

17. Kendrapada: 243

18. Keonjhar: 166

19. Khurda: 1329

20. Koraput: 142

21. Malkangiri: 62

22. Mayurbhanj: 207

23. Nawarangpur: 306

24. Nayagarh: 269

25. Nuapada: 311

26. Puri: 708

27. Rayagada: 132

28. Sambalpur: 302

29. Sonepur: 169

30. Sundargarh: 824

31. State Pool: 271

New recoveries: 8541

Cumulative tested: 10566215

Positive: 544873

Recovered: 447863

Active cases: 94760