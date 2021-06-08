Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 235 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 235 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 5896 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. State’s total caseload stands at 8,25,110.
Covid-19 Report For 7th June
New Positive Cases: 5896
In quarantine: 3332
Local contacts: 2564
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 385
2. Balasore: 373
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 370
5. Balangir: 77
6. Boudh: 73
7. Cuttack: 349
8. Deogarh: 22
9. Dhenkanal: 306
10. Gajapati: 44
11. Ganjam: 35
12. Jagatsinghpur: 232
13. Jajpur: 413
14. Jharsuguda: 54
15. Kalahandi: 53
16. Kandhamal: 65
17. Kendrapada: 235
18. Keonjhar: 130
19. Khurda: 853
20. Koraput: 129
21. Malkangiri: 116
22. Mayurbhanj: 261
23. Nawarangpur: 174
24. Nayagarh: 177
25. Nuapada: 37
26. Puri: 241
27. Rayagada: 166
28. Sambalpur: 92
29. Sonepur: 77
30. Sundargarh: 113
31. State Pool: 145
New recoveries: 8429
Cumulative tested: 12319190
Positive: 825110
Recovered: 747805
Active cases: 74172