Odisha: Kendrapada district reports 14 new Covid19 cases today; Total Tally at 441

Kendrapada: Kendrapada district reports 14 new Covid19 cases; Total Tally in the district reached at 441 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1215 Covid19new cases; 753 from quarantine & 462 local cases. Of the total, 462 cases are local contacts while 753 have been detected from quarantine centres.

Covid19 cases explode in Khurda district with the highest single-day spike of 312 positives. Ganjam reports maximum of 332 cases in Odisha today. Active cases touch 10545 while recoveries remain at 17373. 9113 tests conducted in last 24 hours.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 60

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 89

11. Ganjam: 332

12. Jagatsinghpur: 47

13. Jajpur: 20

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 14

17. Kendrapada: 14

18. Keonjhar: 77

19. Khurda: 312

20. Koraput: 73

21. Malkangiri: 14

22. Mayurbhanj: 22

23. Nayagarh: 7

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 11

26. Rayagada: 24

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 2

New Recoveries: 581

Cumulative Tested: 476560

Positive: 28107

Recovered: 17373

Active Cases: 10545

