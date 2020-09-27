Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 107 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally 4,736 in the District

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 107 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total total tally 4,736 in the District.
3922 new COVID19 cases in Odisha. 2309 from quarantine centres & 1613 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,09,374.
Khordha recorded highest 818 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (380) and Keonjhar (212). 14 more die of #COVID19 in Odisha; toll nears 800 .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 200
2. Balasore: 72
3. Bargarh: 154
4. Bhadrak: 51
5. Balangir: 85
6. Boudh: 48
7. Cuttack: 380
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 76
10. Gajapati: 22
11. Ganjam: 39
12. Jagatsinghpur: 123
13. Jajpur: 103
14. Jharsuguda: 109
15. Kalahandi: 73
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 107
18. Keonjhar: 212
19. Khurda: 818
20. Koraput: 69
21. Malkangiri: 69
22. Mayurbhanj: 149
23. Nawrangpur: 40
24. Nayagarh: 48
25. Nuapada: 114
26. Puri: 184
27. Rayagada: 48
28. Sambalpur: 117
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 103
31. State Pool: 214
New Recovery: 4761
Cumulative Tested: 3111766
Positive: 209374
Recovered: 170193
Active Case: 38331