Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 101 new COVID19 cases Today, District’s tally surges to 5,034

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 101 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, District’s tally surges to 5,034.

3443 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2017 from quarantine centres & 1426 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,19,119.

Khordha records highest 601 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Cuttack (359) and Balasore (152). 14 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 842.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 152

3. Bargarh: 111

4. Bhadrak: 95

5. Balangir: 114

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 359

8. Deogarh: 13

9. Dhenkanal: 47

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 54

12. Jagatsinghpur: 78

13. Jajpur: 130

14. Jharsuguda: 77

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 103

17. Kendrapada: 101

18. Keonjhar: 97

19. Khurda: 601

20. Koraput: 52

21. Malkangiri: 29

22. Mayurbhanj: 141

23. Nawarangpur: 89

24. Nayagarh: 88

25. Nuapada: 87

26. Puri: 132

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 94

30. Sundargarh: 81

31. State Pool: 154

New Recovery: 3896

Cumulative Tested: 3250999

Positive: 219119

Recovered: 181481

Active Case: 36743

