Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 101 new COVID19 cases Today, District’s tally surges to 5,034

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 101 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, District’s tally surges to 5,034.
3443 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hrs; 2017 from quarantine centres & 1426 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,19,119.
Khordha records highest 601 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Cuttack (359) and Balasore (152). 14 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 842.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 152
3. Bargarh: 111
4. Bhadrak: 95
5. Balangir: 114
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 359
8. Deogarh: 13
9. Dhenkanal: 47
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 54
12. Jagatsinghpur: 78
13. Jajpur: 130
14. Jharsuguda: 77
15. Kalahandi: 76
16. Kandhamal: 103
17. Kendrapada: 101
18. Keonjhar: 97
19. Khurda: 601
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 29
22. Mayurbhanj: 141
23. Nawarangpur: 89
24. Nayagarh: 88
25. Nuapada: 87
26. Puri: 132
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 131
29. Sonepur: 94
30. Sundargarh: 81
31. State Pool: 154
New Recovery: 3896
Cumulative Tested: 3250999
Positive: 219119
Recovered: 181481
Active Case: 36743