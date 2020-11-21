Odisha: Kendrapada District records 36 new Covid-19 positives cases Today; Tally mounts to 8,537

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District records 36 new Covid-19 positives cases Today; Tally mounts to 8,537. It should be noted that Odisha reports 778 fresh COVID19 cases; 446 are quarantine cases & 332 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,13,323. 17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,625.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 68
2. Balasore: 61
3. Bargarh: 30
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 29
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 54
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 12
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 18
12. Jagatsinghpur: 40
13. Jajpur: 21
14. Jharsuguda: 30
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 36
18. Keonjhar: 53
19. Khurda: 61
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 58
23. Nawarangpur: 10
24. Nayagarh: 4
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 20
27. Rayagada: 4
28. Sambalpur: 40
29. Sonepur: 2
30. Sundargarh: 64
31. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 1101
Cumulative tested: 5518644
Positive: 313323
Recovered: 303897
Active cases: 7748