Odisha: Kendrapada District records 192 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District records 192 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports record high of 12238 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh records all-time-high of 2073 cases, followed by Khordha with 1828 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th May
New Positive Cases:12238
In quarantine: 6914
Local contacts: 5324
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 480
2. Balasore: 437
3. Bargarh: 475
4. Bhadrak: 381
5. Balangir: 260
6. Boudh: 128
7. Cuttack: 916
8. Deogarh: 60
9. Dhenkanal: 142
10. Gajapati: 91
11. Ganjam: 312
12. Jagatsinghpur: 168
13. Jajpur: 318
14. Jharsuguda: 306
15. Kalahandi: 580
16. Kandhamal: 69
17. Kendrapada: 192
18. Keonjhar: 179
19. Khurda: 1828
20. Koraput: 130
21. Malkangiri: 60
22. Mayurbhanj: 257
23. Nawarangpur: 282
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 290
26. Puri: 369
27. Rayagada: 201
28. Sambalpur: 544
29. Sonepur: 159
30. Sundargarh: 2073
31. State Pool: 357
New recoveries: 6854
Cumulative tested: 10418217
Positive: 512400
Recovered: 423257
Active cases: 86950