Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 95 fresh COVID19 cases Today

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 95 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 3,017.

It should be noted that 3645 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha; 2151 from quarantine centres & 1494 are local contacts. Tally at 158650.

Khordha records highest 517 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (357 ) & Puri (246). Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 deaths Today,Death Toll 645.

1. Angul: 39

2. Balasore: 156

3. Bargarh: 157

4. Bhadrak: 143

5. Balangir: 39

6. Boudh: 30

7. Cuttack: 357

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 68

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 95

13. Jajpur: 116

14. Jharsuguda: 91

15. Kalahandi: 79

16. Kandhamal: 95

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 56

19. Khurda: 517

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 33

22. Mayurbhanj: 137

23. Nawarangpur: 90

24. Nayagarh: 38

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 246

27. Rayagada: 79

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 99

30. Sundargarh: 84

31. State Pool: 344

New Recoveries: 3382

Cumulative Tested: 2516457

Positive: 158650

Recovered: 122024

Active Case: 35928

Related

comments