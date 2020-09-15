Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 95 fresh COVID19 cases Today

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 95 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 3,017.
It should be noted that 3645 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha; 2151 from quarantine centres & 1494 are local contacts. Tally at 158650.
Khordha records highest 517 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (357 ) & Puri (246). Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 deaths Today,Death Toll 645.
1. Angul: 39
2. Balasore: 156
3. Bargarh: 157
4. Bhadrak: 143
5. Balangir: 39
6. Boudh: 30
7. Cuttack: 357
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 68
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 46
12. Jagatsinghpur: 95
13. Jajpur: 116
14. Jharsuguda: 91
15. Kalahandi: 79
16. Kandhamal: 95
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 56
19. Khurda: 517
20. Koraput: 95
21. Malkangiri: 33
22. Mayurbhanj: 137
23. Nawarangpur: 90
24. Nayagarh: 38
25. Nuapada: 90
26. Puri: 246
27. Rayagada: 79
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 99
30. Sundargarh: 84
31. State Pool: 344
New Recoveries: 3382
Cumulative Tested: 2516457
Positive: 158650
Recovered: 122024
Active Case: 35928