Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 84 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, tally at 2,520

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 84 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, tally at 2,520.

It should be noted that 3490 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha; 2094 from quarantine centres & 1396 are local contacts . Tally at 131382 . Another 13 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 569. Khordha reports maximum 535 COVID19 cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 38

2. Balasore: 92

3. Bargarh: 81

4. Bhadrak: 89

5. Balangir: 110

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 376

8. Deogarh: 27

9. Dhenkanal: 81

10. Gajapati: 53

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 91

13. Jajpur: 178

14. Jharsuguda: 103

15. Kalahandi: 39

16. Kandhamal: 84

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 55

19. Khurda: 535

20. Koraput: 93

21. Malkangiri: 22

22. Mayurbhanj: 207

23. Nawarangpur: 40

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 102

26. Puri: 217

27. Rayagada: 206

28. Sambalpur: 85

29. Sonepur: 107

30. Sundargarh: 64

31. State Pool: 102

New Recovery: 3034

Cumulative Tested: 2184841

Positive: 131382

Recovered: 99398

Active Case: 31362

