Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 84 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, tally at 2,520

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 84 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, tally at 2,520.
It should be noted that 3490 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha; 2094 from quarantine centres & 1396 are local contacts . Tally at 131382 . Another 13 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 569. Khordha reports maximum 535 COVID19 cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 38
2. Balasore: 92
3. Bargarh: 81
4. Bhadrak: 89
5. Balangir: 110
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 376
8. Deogarh: 27
9. Dhenkanal: 81
10. Gajapati: 53
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 91
13. Jajpur: 178
14. Jharsuguda: 103
15. Kalahandi: 39
16. Kandhamal: 84
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 55
19. Khurda: 535
20. Koraput: 93
21. Malkangiri: 22
22. Mayurbhanj: 207
23. Nawarangpur: 40
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 102
26. Puri: 217
27. Rayagada: 206
28. Sambalpur: 85
29. Sonepur: 107
30. Sundargarh: 64
31. State Pool: 102
New Recovery: 3034
Cumulative Tested: 2184841
Positive: 131382
Recovered: 99398
Active Case: 31362