Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 60 new COVID19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 60 new COVID19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours, Total number reaches 2,186 in the District.

It should be noted that COVID19 tally breaches 1 lakh-mark in Odisha with 3014 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number reaches 1,00,934 in the state. Highest number of 684 cases reported from Khurda district. COVID19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha. Toll climbs to 482.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 138

3. Bargarh: 124

4. Bhadrak: 40

5. Balangir: 35

6. Cuttack: 337

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 49

9. Gajapati: 9

10. Ganjam: 216

11. Jagatsinghpur: 66

12. Jajpur: 38

13. Jharsuguda: 45

14. Kalahandi: 40

15. Kandhamal: 60

16. Kendrapada: 44

17. Keonjhar: 68

18. Khurda: 684

19. Koraput: 120

20. Malkangiri: 49

21. Mayurbhanj: 292

22. Nawarangpur: 38

23. Nayagarh: 29

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 118

26. Rayagada: 104

27. Sambalpur: 102

28. Sonepur: 44

29. Sundargarh: 91

New Recoveries: 2888

Cumulative Tested: 1731556

Positive: 100934

Recovered: 70714

Active Cases: 29685

