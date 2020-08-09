Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 59 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally 899

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 59 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 899.
It should be Odisha reports 1734 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally rises to 45,927. 1075 cases from quarantine centre and Local contacts cases at 659.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 51
4. Bhadrak: 58
5. Balangir: 6
6. Cuttack: 177
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 29
9. Gajapati: 85
10. Ganjam: 222
11. Jagatsinghpur: 12
12. Jajpur: 38
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 24
15. Kandhamal: 59
16. Kendrapada: 2
17. Keonjhar: 27
18. Khurda: 342
19. Koraput: 60
20. Malkangiri: 52
21. Mayurbhanj: 35
22. Nawarangpur: 13
23. Nayagarh: 106
24. Nuapada: 22
25. Puri: 55
26. Rayagada: 18
27. Sambalpur: 14
28. Sonepur: 13
29. Sundargarh: 126
New Recoveries: 1544
Cumulative Tested: 650183
Positive: 45927
Recovered: 30241
Active cases: 15365