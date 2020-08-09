Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 59 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally 899

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 59 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 899.

It should be Odisha reports 1734 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally rises to 45,927. 1075 cases from quarantine centre and Local contacts cases at 659.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 51

4. Bhadrak: 58

5. Balangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 177

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 29

9. Gajapati: 85

10. Ganjam: 222

11. Jagatsinghpur: 12

12. Jajpur: 38

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 24

15. Kandhamal: 59

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Keonjhar: 27

18. Khurda: 342

19. Koraput: 60

20. Malkangiri: 52

21. Mayurbhanj: 35

22. Nawarangpur: 13

23. Nayagarh: 106

24. Nuapada: 22

25. Puri: 55

26. Rayagada: 18

27. Sambalpur: 14

28. Sonepur: 13

29. Sundargarh: 126

New Recoveries: 1544

Cumulative Tested: 650183

Positive: 45927

Recovered: 30241

Active cases: 15365

