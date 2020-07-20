Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases Today, total tally 250

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 250.

Odisha reports 673 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 18110. 446 from quarantine centres & 227 local contact cases. Highest 239 cases reported from Ganjam & 58 cases each from Khurda & Bhadrak . Six more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 97.The 6 new COVID19 deaths have been reported from Ganjam (5) and Gajapati (1).

Covid-19 Report For 19th July

New Positive Cases: 673

In Quarantine: 446

Local Contacts: 227

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 58

5. Cuttack: 32

6. Dhenkanal: 10

7. Gajapati: 15

8. Ganjam: 239

9. Jagatsinghpur: 36

10. Jajpur: 28

11. Jharsuguda: 14

12. Kandhamal: 44

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Khurda: 58

15. Keonjhar: 24

16. Koraput: 41

17. Malkangiri: 4

18. Mayurbhanj: 1

19. Nayagarh: 4

20. Puri: 4

21. Sambalpur: 3

22. Sonepur: 4

23. Sundargarh: 11

New Recoveries: 515

Cumulative Tested: 393602

Positive: 18110

Recovered: 12452

Active Cases: 5533

