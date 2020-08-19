Odisha: Kandhamal District reports 30 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 1,590

Kandhamal: Kandhamal District reports 30 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 1,590.

It should be noted that 2589 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha Today . 1574 from quarantine centres & 1015 are locals contacts. 10 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha , 4 from Ganjam , 2 each from Khordha and Sundargarh, 1 each from Bhadrak and Bargarh . Death toll at 372.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 67

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 222

8. Dhenkanal: 25

9. Gajapati: 36

10. Ganjam: 242

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 95

13. Jharsuguda: 18

14. Kalahandi: 42

15. Kandhamal: 30

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 53

18. Khurda: 466

19. Koraput: 92

20. Malkangiri: 73

21. Mayurbhanj: 117

22. Nawarangpur: 36

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Nuapada: 6

25. Puri: 235

26. Rayagada: 211

27. Sambalpur: 66

28. Sonepur: 26

29. Sundargarh: 155

New Recoveries: 1535

Cumulative Tested: 1062469

Positive: 67122

Recovered: 45314

Active Cases: 21383

Related

comments