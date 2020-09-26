Odisha: Kalahandi District reports 71 COVID19 cases Today; Total tally 3,011

Kalahandi: Kalahandi District reports 71 COVID19 cases Today; Total tally in the district reached at 3,011.
4356 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2529 from quarantine centres & 1827 are local contacts. Tally rises to 2,05,452. Khordha records all-time-high of 902 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Cuttack (409) and Angul (197).
16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 783
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 197
2. Balasore: 194
3. Bargarh: 106
4. Bhadrak: 124
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 49
7. Cuttack: 409
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 84
10. Gajapati: 20
11. Ganjam: 62
12. Jagatsinghpur: 171
13. Jajpur: 136
14. Jharsuguda: 120
15. Kalahandi: 71
16. Kandhamal: 91
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 55
19. Khurda: 902
20. Koraput: 82
21. Malkangiri: 28
22. Mayurbhanj: 153
23. Nawrangpur: 58
24. Nayagarh: 51
25. Nuapada: 173
26. Puri: 168
27. Rayagada: 121
28. Sambalpur: 81
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 326
New Recovery: 4388
Cumulative Tested: 3062717
Positive: 205452
Recovered: 165432
Active Case: 39184