Odisha: Kalahandi District reports 4 new COVID19 cases today; total cases 83

Kalahandi: Kalahandi District reports 4 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total case tally rises to 83 in the district.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 595 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total case tally rises to 13121 . Of the total 595 new COVID19 cases, 394 cases reported from quarantine centres while 201 are local contacts. Ganjam reports highest 230 cases .
District Wise Cases
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 11
4. Bolangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 11
6. Gajapati: 20
7. Ganjam: 230
8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
9. Jajpur: 97
10. Kalahandi: 4
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 3
13. Khordha: 76
14. Koraput: 44
15. Malkangiri: 36
16. Mayurbhanj: 14
17. Nayagarh: 5
18. Puri: 10
19. Rayagada: 2
20. Sambalpur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 8
New Recoveries: 388
Cumulative Tested: 334527
Positive: 13121
Recovered: 8360
Active Cases: 4677