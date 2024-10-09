Odisha Junior Teachers Struggle to Join Schools Despite Engagement Orders from CM

Members of the Milita Kriyanustan Committee in Odisha are protesting against the district-wise appointments of Junior Teachers appointed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The newly appointed teachers, denied joining in schools, have sought police intervention for a peaceful entry.

In a letter to the Nabarangpur SP, they claimed they were being barred from joining based on demands for district-specific engagements. The letter stated that 738 selected candidates were instructed to report to their schools between October 7 and October 21.

Protests are ongoing in Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri, with locals alleging job grabs by outsiders. Reports show that out of 2,848 teacher positions in Koraput, only 250 candidates are local, raising concerns among tribal youths about job opportunities.