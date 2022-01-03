Odisha: JSW launches free HSC examination test paper distribution

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] activity JSW who proposes to start an integrated steel plant in Erasama coast near Paradip, distributed HSC examination test paper to students reading in project site Gadakujanga and Nuagaon Panchayat’s high schools on Monday.

According to a JSW press release informed that about 123 HSC test papers were distributed among the students reading in Banabihari High school in Nuagaon Panchayat and Gadakujanga high school in Gadakujanga Panchayat.

Earlier JSW authority had asked both high schools, headmasters, to ascertain students’ strength of both schools who will appear this year HSC examination 2022. Based on the headmaster’s report students were selected and the company authority distributed the books to them free of cost. Moreover, JSW officials informed that free test paper distribution will be launched in Dhinkia high school shortly.

HSC examinees habitually use test paper during the pre-examination period for making themselves prepare for the examination, the efforts taken by JSW undoubtedly praiseworthy a noble initiative supporting the education sector, and backing poor students unable to purchase a test paper from the market, viewed Arjuna Charana Singh, headmaster Banabihari High school, Nuagaon. .[Ends]

