Odisha: JSW donates beautification articles to Anganwadi centers

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The JSW Utkal steel Ltd who is proposing to start a greenfield integrated steel plant in Dhinkia Panchayat under Erasama block near Paradip, as part of its CSR activities donated a few articles and play materials to Anganwadi Centres functioning in project site areas.

As many as 15 Anganwadi centers in the proposed project site areas have availed the benefits, the centers have been painted and renovated, and few play articles meant for children, school bags, books, utensils, and swings have been provided.

Last two years these Anganwadi centers had been nonfunctional due to Covid 19 pandemic after the centers were reopened it could find that a series of damage had been noticed, and government agencies had paid no heed to repair and supply the deficiency detected in centers.

JSW authority after knowing the striving condition of these Centers conducted a field visit and collected the feedback from the centers and decided to help the Anganwadi centers. JSW sources informed that about Rs 23 Lakh was spent for making the Centers’s new facelift. The Anganwadi center workers, villagers, and proposed project site residents from pro and anti-outfits have expressed satisfaction and greeted JSW authority for their kind act. [Ends]